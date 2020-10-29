Venue change: Trump Jr. to campaign in Orrington Thursday night

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -

Donald Trump, Jr. is making a campaign stop at Orrington Calvary Chapel Thursday night.

The President’s son is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30.

He had originally planned to hold the event at Greenway Equipment Sales in Hermon, but the campaign announced the change in plan Thursday morning.

Trump Junior was at a campaign rally in Holden last month.

