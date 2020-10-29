Advertisement

Venue change: Trump Jr. to campaign in Orrington Thursday night

The President’s son is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -

Donald Trump, Jr. is making a campaign stop at Orrington Calvary Chapel Thursday night.

The President’s son is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30.

He had originally planned to hold the event at Greenway Equipment Sales in Hermon, but the campaign announced the change in plan Thursday morning.

Trump Junior was at a campaign rally in Holden last month.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine DOL expecting Extended Benefit program to end mid-November

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Initial unemployment claims are up slightly from the previous week

News

COVID-19 cleaning product use led to incident at New Balance Factory in Skowhegan

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The company says that product has been removed from all factories.

News

Trump Jr. to campaign in Bangor Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Donald Trump Junior is making a campaign stop Greenway Equipment Sales Thursday night.

News

Collins, Gideon take part in final Senate debate before Election Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Incumbent Republican Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon took questions in a debate hosted by WMTW on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

One arrest made in Waterville to Richmond high speed chase

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
One of the two Connecticut men police say were involved in a high-speed chase from Waterville to Richmond earlier this month has been arrested in New York.

Coronavirus

Maine seeing ‘significant, concerning trends’ as COVID-19 cases spike across state

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC reported an increase of 76 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a total of 250 new cases since Sunday.

News

New initiative in Knox County to help community members

Updated: 15 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Gov. Mills asked about disciplinary action for large gatherings against state orders

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Governor Janet Mills was asked Wednesday if any disciplinary action would be taken on businesses or individuals who host these forbidden gatherings in the future.

Coronavirus

Governor joins CDC Director in “sounding alarm” over state’s increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A special Maine CDC briefing was held Wednesday to address the significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

News

Minimum wage increase on Rockland ballots

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A group of businesses in Rockland and the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce are working to educate folks about a minimum wage issue on the local ballot.