Venue change: Trump Jr. to campaign in Orrington Thursday night
The President’s son is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -
Donald Trump, Jr. is making a campaign stop at Orrington Calvary Chapel Thursday night.
He had originally planned to hold the event at Greenway Equipment Sales in Hermon, but the campaign announced the change in plan Thursday morning.
Trump Junior was at a campaign rally in Holden last month.
