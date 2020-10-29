Advertisement

UMaine system retirees consider legal action over health insurance changes

UMaine holds virtual Engineering Job Fair
UMaine holds virtual Engineering Job Fair
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine System retirees protested outside the office of the chair of the board of trustees over changes to the health insurance system.

The retirees said under the new system about 3,000 of them will lose their current plan and the new one will be more expensive, with higher out-of-pocket costs and less coverage.

The retirees said they are considering taking legal action against the UMaine system.

“It’s absolutely cruel to be kicking elders to the curb after years of dedicated and loyal service. It’s not what we bargained for, and it’s why we have a union,” retiree Brian Kaufmann said.

The protesters said many of the retirees are on fixed incomes, making it more difficult to pay for health care out-of-pocket.

The UMaine system issued a statement in response to the protest saying it is committed to providing retirees with supplemental health insurance on top of their Medicare coverage.

Spokesman Dan Demeritt said with only 3,000 retirees a traditional group health care plan with rising costs and out-of-pocket expenses was no longer the best option for retirees or fiscally sustainable for the system.

“Chancellor Malloy and the Board of Trustees understand the concerns of beneficiaries and are monitoring communication and enrollment programs closely to ensure that no retiree loses supplemental coverage as a result of this transition,” Demeritt said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Camp fire in Thorndike leaves one person uninjured

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Firefighters were called the property on Hunt Road this afternoon.

News

Haunted Witches Castle in Penobscot raising money for firefighter

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
There’s no charge to enter this terror-dome, but they are asking for donations to help support Penobscot firefighter Jim Flannery, who’s been diagnosed with ALS.

News

Bryan Sidelinger- Witches castle in Penobscot

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Travis Roy, advocate for spinal cord research, dies, family spokesman says

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roy, 45, died Thursday in Vermont due to complications from a procedure he needed to maintain his quality of life.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC wants Mainers to stay vigilant amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright and Brian Sullivan
Dr. Nirav Shah said in the last 5 days, Maine has recorded 329 cases of coronavirus.

News

Evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in Somerset County, officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
This comes as 15 of Maine’s 16 counties reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

News

A new boutique store is opening in Bangor Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Blush Boutique is inside Blush Bridal and Formal on State Street and opens tomorrow.

News

Burlington woman sentenced to federal prison for sending threatening mail to Susan Collins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
38-year-old Suzanne Muscara was convicted last November.

News

A “Fill the Cruiser” diaper drive was held in Pittsfield Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
It's the 2nd annual drive which took place at Bud's Shop and Save.

News

Maine democrats hold roundtable discussion ahead of Donald Trump Jr.’s visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They discussed what they say has been four years of failed leadership under his father, President Trump.