Turning Colder Tonight, Dry North & Rain to Snow South

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A rather strong, but moisture starved cold front will continue to move southeast across Maine this evening, with an unseasonably chilly airmass beginning to filter into the state tonight. High pressure sliding east across southern Canada will bring dry conditions to the northern half of Maine tonight, while at the same time light rain over southern parts of the state mixes with and then changes to snow as the night moves along. The precipitation across the southern portions of Maine is associated with the remains of Hurricane Zeta and an upper level disturbance which will move from the Lower Ohio River Valley this evening to off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tomorrow morning. Any light rain or mix in the Bangor Region this evening will likely end by midnight or shortly there-after, with far southern parts of the state seeing the precipitation last until around daybreak tomorrow. From southern Maine on south through parts of Southern New England stand a good chance of seeing some accumulating snow later tonight through early tomorrow, with a coating to a couple of inches likely piling up on grassy surfaces from the Portland Region on south.

A gusty northwest breeze tomorrow will continue to usher an unseasonably chilly airmass into the Pine Tree State and despite a good deal of afternoon sunshine the high temps will likely hold in the 30s to low 40s all across the state. High pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine Saturday, with high temps likely holding in the upper 30s north and low to mid-40s south.

As high departs to our east a southerly breeze on the backside of the high will usher a somewhat milder airmass into our area Sunday, but an approaching cold front will bring the risk for some scattered rain showers later in the day. Variably cloudy, breezy and chilly conditions will move back into Maine on Monday, with a few scattered snow and rain showers possible. Tuesday looks to be a brighter, breezy and unseasonably chilly day, with high temperatures likely holding in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Tonight: Variably cloudy north, light rain changing to snow south, with a northerly breeze between8 and 18 mph and low temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Friday: Any early snow showers south ending then partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly, with a northerly breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly, with a variable wind under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudy, with late day showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, possible snow and rain showers, breezy and chilly, with high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

