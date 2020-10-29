Advertisement

Trump Jr. to campaign in Bangor Thursday night

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Donald Trump Junior is making a campaign stop Greenway Equipment Sales Thursday night. Greenway Equipment Sales will close its Hammond Street location at 1 today in order to prepare for the event.

The President’s son is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30.

In a Facebook post, Greenway Equipment says in part...

“We are proud Americans and small business owners, and respect the right of all people of any party to support the candidates of their choice. With safety and respect being exercised, we feel honored to host the President’s son, Donald J. Trump, Jr.”

Greenway Equipment is encouraging all attendees to wear a mask.

Trump Junior was at a campaign rally in Holden last month.

