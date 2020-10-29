Advertisement

Travis Roy, advocate for spinal cord research, dies, family spokesman says

Roy, 45, died Thursday in Vermont due to complications from a procedure he needed to maintain his quality of life.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW)- Maine native Travis Roy, who became an advocate for spinal cord research after being paralyzed while playing college hockey, has died, a family spokesman said.

Roy, 45, died Thursday in Vermont due to complications from a procedure he needed to maintain his quality of life.

Roy was 11 seconds into his first shift playing hockey for Boston University in 1995 when he was paralyzed in an accident on the ice.

Roy grew up in Yarmouth and attended North Yarmouth Academy before going to BU.

After his paralysis, Roy founded the Travis Roy Foundation in 1996.

The foundation is dedicated to help other spinal cord injury survivors and to fund research.

Roy was inducted into the NYA Hall of Fame last year.

