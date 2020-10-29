Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today, Few Showers Possible Late

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through pretty much unnoticed. Colder air behind the front will start to move in during the night tonight and into tomorrow. We’ll be watching the remnants of Hurricane Zeta as it heads toward the Mid-Atlantic region and the northern edge of its precipitation heads toward Maine later today and tonight. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today and the bulk of the state will stay dry. However southern and coastal areas will have a chance to see some late day showers as the northern edge of the precipitation moves into Maine. The best chance of any showers will be from Bangor south and west. Temperatures today will top off in the 40s. Precipitation will continue to fall over southern and coastal areas through the night. As colder air moves in tonight, any rain showers will change to snow showers. Coastal areas could see a coating of accumulation especially on the grassy surfaces. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s for lows in most locales.

The remnants of Zeta will pull away from the area Friday morning. We’ll start the day with clouds and the chance for some lingering snow showers over coastal areas. The snow showers will move out during the morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. It will be breezy and chilly Friday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure will build into the area Saturday giving us a nice bright start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Clouds will increase across the state Sunday morning as a cold front approaches. The cold front will bring us showers Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as it crosses the state. Colder air will move in behind the front making for a chilly start to the work week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible later this afternoon and evening from the Bangor area south and west. Highs between 40°-48°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers changing to snow showers from Bangor southward. Coastal areas could pick up a coating of accumulation especially on grassy surfaces. Lows between 22°-30°. North wind 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Morning snow showers possible mainly along the coast then brightening skies, breezy and chilly. Highs between 34°-41°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Morning rain and snow showers possible then brightening skies, breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

