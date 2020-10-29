Advertisement

One arrest made in Waterville to Richmond high speed chase

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the two Connecticut men police say were involved in a high-speed chase from Waterville to Richmond earlier this month has been arrested in New York.

According to the Morning Sentinel, 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton is in custody at a hospital where he’s being treated for a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not said how Middleton was shot.

On October 6th, Waterville police say they tried to stop a vehicle that Middleton and 32-year-old Christopher Farrow were in.

Police said both men were suspects in a shooting in Skowhegan on September 4th.

The chase ended in Richmond where police say the two got away after fleeing into the woods.

Both men face a list of charges including criminal threatening, reckless conduct, and assault.

Farrow is still on the run.

