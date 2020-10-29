Advertisement

Oakland Church goes virtual after potential COVID-19 exposure

The church was notified on October 22nd that a Colby College student had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kingdom Life Church
Kingdom Life Church(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OAKLAND Maine (WABI) - A church in Oakland that raised concerns last month is holding remote services after a person in a service tested positive for COVID-19.

Kingdom Life Church announced on Facebook that this Sunday’s services will be live streamed to allow two full weeks of no in-person gatherings.

Senior Pastor Jamie Dickson said in a Facebook video that the student is not actively involved with the church, but they are still being cautious.

“I think that we need to be cautious and we need to be brave right now to take sacrifices and just say hey listen I got a cough or I got a scratchy throat, I think I’m going to stay home today. It’s not a life or death thing for you to attend church,” Dickson said in a Facebook video.

Pastor Dickson said they know this is not everyone’s favorite way forward, but they want to put people’s safety first.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

