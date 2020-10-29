Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center draws attention to World Stroke Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is drawing attention to World Stroke Day.

The American Heart Association says stroke is the number five cause of death and leading cause of adult disability in the U.S.

Stroke survivor Lee Glynn says his life changed forever after his stroke three years ago.

He hopes people will take steps to prevent strokes like lowering high blood pressure and quitting smoking.

Northern Light Stroke Care Nurse Coordinator Angela Wheelden hopes to educate people on the signs of a stroke.

“The easiest way to remember is F.A.S.T. Facial droop, arm weakness, speech difficulty, T for time, T is time to call 911. We don’t want people driving in, we want people to come in as soon as possible so that we can help them," Wheelden said.

“The effects of a stroke are just so pervasive, it affects everything I do, everything I say, all the time every day," Glynn said.

Lee says he has benefited significantly from the education and stroke support group provided by Northern Light.

