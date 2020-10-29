Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Venue change: Trump Jr. to campaign in Orrington Thursday night

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The President’s son is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30.

News

Trump Jr. to campaign in Bangor Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Donald Trump Junior is making a campaign stop Greenway Equipment Sales Thursday night.

Local

Donald Trump Jr. returns to Maine Thursday for Hermon campaign stop

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Trump Jr. is scheduled to be at Greenway Equipment Sales on Hammond Street.

Politics

Nearly 400,000 Mainers have voted with a week left until Election Day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More Mainers could vote via absentee ballot this year than even the record expectations

Politics

Collins/Gideon debate tonight: two excluded candidates file complaint

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.

Latest News

Politics

New Colby College poll gives Democrats edge in presidential, Senate, House races

Updated: 23 hours ago
The poll surveyed 879 Mainers between Oct. 21 to 25, and the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.

Politics

Jill Biden visits Bangor one week before election

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Bangor.

National Politics

Jill Biden to visit Bangor for Get Out The Vote Rally

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s being held near the historic Thomas Hill Standpipe.

News

Dr. Jill Biden to make campaign stop in Maine Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:26 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
A press release from the campaign says additional details will follow.

Politics

Unprecedented volume of political mail being delivered

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Bangor Postmaster Chris Parker says in his 25 years in the postal service this year has the highest volume of political mail he’s ever seen.

News

Maine’s four U.S. Senate candidates clashed in virtual debate Thursday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
Another face-off among Maine’s four candidates for United States Senate.