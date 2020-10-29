Maine DOL expecting Extended Benefit program to end mid-November

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says it expects the state Extended Benefit program to end in mid-November. The program provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to Mainers who have exhausted both state unemployment insurance and federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

The EB program is only in effect during times of high unemployment. The Department says the qualifying criteria is on track to end in a few weeks.

Initial unemployment numbers for the week ending October 24th ticked up slightly from the previous week. The DOL reports about 1,800 Mainers filed an initial claim, or reopened their unemployment claim last week. About 14,700 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment, with another 16,600 under PUA.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Oct. 24 (WABI)

14,400 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. There were about 700 weekly certifications filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Oct. 24 (WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.