Maine democrats hold roundtable discussion ahead of Donald Trump Jr.’s visit

They discussed what they say has been four years of failed leadership under his father, President Trump.
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine democrats met today ahead of Donald Trump Junior’s visit.

A Greenville resident spoke about the importance of the Affordable Care Act for her pre-existing conditions.

State Representative Genevieve McDonald highlighted the 2018 tariffs that she says negatively impacted Maine’s lobster industry.

“Our wholesale dealers are the sector that have scrambled to replace those markets, to invest in advertising, to invest in marketing and make sure Maine lobsterman have something to fall back on," McDonald said. "As a Maine lobsterman I am absolutely tired of being used as a political pawn in Donald Trump’s lies.”

Members of the roundtable said they’re disappointed with how the Trump administration has handled the pandemic, too.

“Although Trump’s failed leadership has been disastrous on nearly every issue, his failures on the pandemic, COVID-19 and reckless trade wars with China have been particularly harmful for Mainers," said Chair of the Maine Democrats Kathleen Marra.

They encouraged Mainers to make a plan to get out and vote.

