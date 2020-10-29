Advertisement

Maine CDC reports largest single day jump in coronavirus cases

The total number of cases is now 6,467.
Maine stats 10-29
Maine stats 10-29(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 94 new cases of coronavirus overnight.

That’s the largest single day jump since the outset of the pandemic.

14 cases are yet to be classified.

So the overall total jumps by 80, which is also a record.

The total number of cases is now 6,467.

There are 859 active cases - up 59 from Wednesday.

5,462 people have recovered.

County stats 10-29
County stats 10-29(WABI)

The largest jump is Cumberland County where there are 22 new cases Thursday.

264 are active, that’s the most in Maine.

Somerset County saw a jump of 19 cases, 58 of the cases there are active.

Waldo County has 4 more cases - 47 are active. That’s up 2.

Maine CDC will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon at 2.

You can see it live on TV5 as well as on our website.

