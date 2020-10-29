Maine CDC gives update on coronavirus outbreaks across the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah provided an update on outbreaks across the state.

The Maine CDC says they have opened a new outbreak investigation into Pat’s Pizza in Portland’s Old Port.

10 coronavirus cases have been associated with the restaurant.

Most of them are among guests.

If you were at Pat’s Pizza in the Old Port on October 16th or the 22nd, health officials are encouraging you to get tested.

Others who attended the restaurant between those dates may also have been exposed.

Officials also continue to investigate an outbreak at Woodlands Memory Care in Rockland where there are 12 cases - the same as Wednesday.

The number of cases remains the same in the outbreak associated with the Second Baptist Church in Calais.

27 illnesses are reported there.

There are no new cases associated with the outbreak at Brooks Pentecostal Church, either.

There are still 60 cases there.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.