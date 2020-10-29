Maine CDC wants Mainers to stay vigilant amid spike in COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Director of the Maine CDC identified some troubling trends across the state during this afternoon’s briefing.

Dr. Nirav Shah said in the last 5 days, Maine has recorded 329 cases of coronavirus.

Over the last 2 weeks, the state’s positivity rate has nearly doubled from .42% to .8%.

Shah says the growing concern is spreading the virus in smaller groups of people.

Dr. Shah explained, “As I talk to friends and family of mine, they talk a lot about their bubbles. When I talk to them and ask them more about their bubbles, what I realize is that their bubbles are getting so big that I’m worried that they’re going to burst. I think we all need to take a hard look at who we are gathering with and especially when we’re indoors in places that have less than adequate ventilation."

Doctor Shah continues to stress how important it is to keep your distance and wear your mask.

