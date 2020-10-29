Advertisement

Main Street Rockland returning to two lanes of traffic

Change goes into effect Sunday morning.
Rockland Main Street returns to two lanes.
Rockland Main Street returns to two lanes.(AP Images)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Main Street in Rockland will re-open to two lanes of traffic this weekend.

Over the summer city councilors voted to allow businesses to use parking spaces on Main Street to expand outdoor seating and retail areas.

It will go back to being two lanes of one way traffic early Sunday morning.

Councilors are expected to discuss going back to one lane in the spring if the pandemic is still ongoing.

