Main Street Rockland returning to two lanes of traffic

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Main Street in Rockland will re-open to two lanes of traffic this weekend.

Over the summer city councilors voted to allow businesses to use parking spaces on Main Street to expand outdoor seating and retail areas.

It will go back to being two lanes of one way traffic early Sunday morning.

Councilors are expected to discuss going back to one lane in the spring if the pandemic is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.