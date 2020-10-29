Advertisement

Fundraiser for American Legion Post goes Cretaceous

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - An American Legion post is holding a walkathon to raise money for their community outreach efforts.

Residents should be on the lookout for dinosaurs roaming the streets.

“We have not been able to raise any funds this year because of the pandemic so we had to come up with ways so we could keep our community activity alive.”

Kimberly Lander is the Treasurer for Barrows-Skidgel American Legion post 105 in Newport, she came up with the idea for the walkathon.

“It’s a self paced one and we’ve been distancing as much as we can from people. The goal is to do 100 miles by veterans day.”

Lander says she’d already raised thousands of dollars when the owner of Mossy Ledge Spirits in Etna dared her to do part of the walk in an inflatable T-Rex costume.

“And he would donate five hundred dollars on top of the pledge he had already made.”

And she won’t be the only dino out for a stroll. Jennifer Kuespert is joining her in another T-rex costume.

“She’s always there to help everybody in the community and when she asks for help I can’t say no.”

“So I’m going to have a partner in crime." said Lander. "I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“I just think it’s going to be great." added Kuespert. "It’ll make everybody smile.”

They plan to don their dino duds on November 3rd around noon and walk through downtown Newport. Acting Post Commander Jack King says it’s ideas like this that help keep the community spirit alive.

“I’ve been involved in this post for 50 years. I’ve seen many wonderful things happen and there will be more from this. So many things that we do. Served our country. And now we’re serving the community.”

Rhonda Russell is an active member of the National Guard, she’s running the 100 miles.

“It’s nice to be able to have a laugh and to be able to relax with everything that’s going on right now.”

Money raised will support efforts like Giving Trees at Christmastime and other outreach programs.

If you’d like to donate to the walkathon contact Legion Post 105 at legionpost105@gmail.com or send a check to Post 105 address 82 North St. Newport, 04953 and write “walk-a-thon” in the memo.

You can also check them out on Facebook.

“If you’re not doing anything Tuesday come on out and cheer us on." says Kuespert. "Have fun.”

