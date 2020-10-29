Advertisement

Evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in Somerset County, officials say

This comes as 15 of Maine’s 16 counties reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Head of the Maine CDC says what’s happening with COVID-19 in Maine is worrisome.

Dr. Shah points to Somerset County as an example.

This comes as 15 of Maine’s 16 counties reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

Of the 80 additional cases reported on Thursday in Maine - 18% are in Somerset County.

Shah says those infected ranges from 9 years old to 87 years old there.

“What’s important and concerning in Somerset County is there are no new outbreaks investigations in any facility in that county. Let alone one that accounts for the increase of 26 cases in two days. To put that differently based on what we know right now this is strong evidence of community transmission all throughout Somerset County," Dr. Shah explained.

Shah says two cases are among children under the age of 18.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UMaine system retirees consider legal action over health insurance changes

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
University of Maine System retirees protested outside the office of the chair of the board of trustees over changes to the health insurance system

News

Camp fire in Thorndike leaves one person uninjured

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Firefighters were called the property on Hunt Road this afternoon.

News

Haunted Witches Castle in Penobscot raising money for firefighter

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
There’s no charge to enter this terror-dome, but they are asking for donations to help support Penobscot firefighter Jim Flannery, who’s been diagnosed with ALS.

News

Bryan Sidelinger- Witches castle in Penobscot

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Travis Roy, advocate for spinal cord research, dies, family spokesman says

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roy, 45, died Thursday in Vermont due to complications from a procedure he needed to maintain his quality of life.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC wants Mainers to stay vigilant amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright and Brian Sullivan
Dr. Nirav Shah said in the last 5 days, Maine has recorded 329 cases of coronavirus.

News

A new boutique store is opening in Bangor Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Blush Boutique is inside Blush Bridal and Formal on State Street and opens tomorrow.

News

Burlington woman sentenced to federal prison for sending threatening mail to Susan Collins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
38-year-old Suzanne Muscara was convicted last November.

News

A “Fill the Cruiser” diaper drive was held in Pittsfield Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
It's the 2nd annual drive which took place at Bud's Shop and Save.

News

Maine democrats hold roundtable discussion ahead of Donald Trump Jr.’s visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They discussed what they say has been four years of failed leadership under his father, President Trump.