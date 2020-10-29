Evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in Somerset County, officials say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Head of the Maine CDC says what’s happening with COVID-19 in Maine is worrisome.

Dr. Shah points to Somerset County as an example.

This comes as 15 of Maine’s 16 counties reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

Of the 80 additional cases reported on Thursday in Maine - 18% are in Somerset County.

Shah says those infected ranges from 9 years old to 87 years old there.

“What’s important and concerning in Somerset County is there are no new outbreaks investigations in any facility in that county. Let alone one that accounts for the increase of 26 cases in two days. To put that differently based on what we know right now this is strong evidence of community transmission all throughout Somerset County," Dr. Shah explained.

Shah says two cases are among children under the age of 18.

