Collins, Gideon take part in final Senate debate before Election Day

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Another face-off among Maine’s candidates for the United States Senate.

This time Incumbent Republican Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon took questions in a debate hosted by WMTW on Wednesday.

Independent Candidates Max Linn and Lisa Savage were not at the event.

WMTW says Lisa Savage and Max Linn have not demonstrated enough support to win on Tuesday and that the law does not require they be invited.

Savage and Linn have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.

The debate between Susan Collins and Sara Gideon got heated within the first few minutes with a question on the Affordable Care Act.

Collins said, “I was the first Republican senator to speak out against repeal of the ACA. I was concerned about people with pre-existing conditions. Judges usually if they can save a law. They do so they only strike down the parts that are problematic that are unconstitutional and I believe that is what will happen in this case.”

Gideon added, “It is unbelievable in fact the Republicans in this country are pushing forward with the lawsuit that will be heard one week after Election Day. To be clear, Senator Collins, paved the way for that lawsuit with her vote in 2017, and in Maine under my leadership, we picked up the pieces making sure that we had put patients protections into law”

Susan explained, “I do not know a single senator who supports taking away coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. But what Sara supports and what I do not as imposing $1,000 penalty on people who cannot afford insurance.”

“The individual mandate is gone and what I have proposed is instead of creating generous tax credits to make sure that we are incentivizing people to actually purchase but I also propose as a public option for Medicare,” Gideon added.

But they both agree when it comes to the coronavirus helping Mainers should come first.

“We should first of all be thinking about how we prioritize public health and make sure that we are keeping people safe and making sure that we can keep our economy open," Gideon said.

“It’s important that we continue to safely reopen our schools and our economy because this pandemic is causing not only a public health crisis but also economic devastation," Collins explained.

A question about expanding the supreme court led to another heated exchange.

Gideon said, “I will evaluate through this lens. Does it help us restore an independent judiciary? Right now, as I see the proposals come forward I just see an argument between Democrats and Republicans.”

“I’m not gonna beat around the bush the answer is I do not support increasing the size of the Supreme Court," Collins said.

“You have packed the court you hand-delivered Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s judiciary agenda and in an ideological court to the American people," Gideon said.

Collins said, "Sara Gideon will not say that she will oppose adding members to the Supreme Court. There’s nothing that would make the Supreme Court more political.”

Before the debate started, United States Senate Candidate Lisa Savage spoke out on Facebook.

“I know that the many seniors and volunteers and parents and neighbors and friends who have worked really hard on this campaign until now, they would be very disappointed in me if I did not come tonight and say let me debate," Lisa Savage added.

Election Day is November 3rd.

