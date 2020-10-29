Advertisement

Cloudy & Cool This Afternoon, Showers Possible Late

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will continue to approach Maine this afternoon as the system heads toward the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Showers will begin to move into southern and coastal areas later this afternoon and evening as the northern edge of Zeta’s remnants moves into Maine. The best chance of any showers will be from Bangor south and west. Temperatures today will top off in the 40s. Precipitation will continue to fall over southern and coastal areas into the night tonight. As colder air moves in, rain showers may mix with or even change to snow showers before pushing south and offshore late. Coastal areas could see a coating of accumulation especially on the grassy surfaces. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s for lows in most locales.

The remnants of Zeta will pull away from the area Friday morning. We’ll start the day with clouds and the chance for some lingering snow showers over coastal areas. The snow showers will move out during the morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. It will be breezy and chilly Friday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure will build into the area Saturday giving us a nice bright start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Clouds will increase across the state Sunday morning as a cold front approaches. The cold front will bring us showers Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as it crosses the state. Colder air will move in behind the front making for a chilly start to the work week.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible later this afternoon and evening from the Bangor area south and west. Highs between 40°-48°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers mixing with or changing to snow showers from Bangor southward. Coastal areas could pick up a coating of accumulation especially on grassy surfaces. Lows between 22°-30°. North wind 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Morning snow showers possible mainly along the coast then brightening skies, breezy and chilly. Highs between 34°-41°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Morning rain and snow showers possible then brightening skies, breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today, Few Showers Possible Late

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through pretty much unnoticed. Colder air behind the front will start to move in during the night tonight and into tomorrow.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today, with Late Rain & Snow South

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
For our Thursday a rather strong, but moisture starved cold front will slide south through Northern New England. The front will bring some clouds to our region, but precipitation seems unlikely as the front slips through. Temps today will run in the 40s all across the Pine Tree state.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow, with Late Rain & Snow South

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow, with Late Rain & Snow South

Forecast

Cloudy & Chilly This Afternoon, Few Rain/Snow Showers Possible

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak disturbance passing over southern New England and south of Maine will bring us a chance for a few rain showers or some mixed rain/snow showers this afternoon and evening.

Latest News

Forecast

Cool & Becoming Cloudy Today, Few PM Rain/Snow Showers Possible

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak disturbance will pass over southern New England and south of Maine today. This will bring us increasing clouds this morning and the chance for a few rain showers or some mixed rain/snow showers this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Chilly Today

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:28 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
As high pressure departs to our east this morning, an upper level disturbance will begin to move into our area. The disturbance will bring some clouds and a few scattered rain and snow showers to the Pine Tree State today. High temps today will run several degrees below normal as highs range from the mid-30s to mid-40s, coolest across the north and mountains.

Forecast

Fair & Cold Tonight, Variably Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
Fair & Cold Tonight, Variably Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

Forecast

Breezy & Cool This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will build into the area today. Skies will be variably cloudy skies for rest of the day. A northwest breeze will usher cool, dry air into the region today allowing us to dry out and brighten up a bit but keeping temperatures below average with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy & Cool Today

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will build into the area today. Lingering showers will exit the state early this morning followed by variably cloudy skies for rest of the day. A northwest breeze will usher cool, dry air into the region today allowing us to dry out and brighten up a bit but keeping temperatures below average with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Forecast

Brightening Skies & Drier Today

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A quieter day is expected for our Tuesday with a few lingering showers possible early then giving way to variably cloudy skies. It will stay on the cool side with highs running the upper 30s to mid 40s.