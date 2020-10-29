Camp fire in Thorndike leaves one person uninjured
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) -
One person escaped from a burning camp in Thorndike today.
Firefighters were called the property on Hunt Road this afternoon.
The camp is considered a total loss.
We’re told a man made it out of the building uninjured.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
