Burlington woman sentenced to federal prison for sending threatening mail to Susan Collins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Burlington woman was sentenced Thursday to 2 ½ years in federal prison for mailing a suspicious letter to Senator Susan Collins.

38-year-old Suzanne Muscara was convicted last November.

In October of 2018, a Hampden mail facility intercepted the letter before it reached Senator Collins.

It was discovered two days after another threatening letter arrived at Collins' home.

Muscara’s letter contained white powder which was later determined to be starch.

Inside the letter was written “anthrax”.

There was also a drawing of a face with x’s for eyes and an arrow pointing to it that said “you.”

Muscara admitted to sending the letter to Collins but said it was a joke.

