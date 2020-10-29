Advertisement

A new boutique store is opening in Bangor Friday

Blush Boutique is opening on State Street
Blush Boutique is opening on State Street
Blush Boutique is opening on State Street(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A boutique store that started in Presque Isle garnered so much attention the owners decided to open in a new location in Bangor.

Blush Boutique is inside Blush Bridal and Formal on State Street and opens tomorrow.

The items in the shop range from casual to formal clothing with plenty of different sizes as well.

Owner, Courtney Wetzel also says they will be following all COVID guidelines to keep their customers and staff safe.

“The support we have felt from the community during the shutdown we were closed. All three of our stores were closed for twelve weeks and that’s when our boutique really took off and people focused on shopping local online. So, it’s really that local momentum that has spurred this location into action so we’re just super grateful for the whole community kind of making it a point to shop at locally owned businesses,” said Owner, Courtney Wetzel.

Besides going into the store, you can also shop online at shop.blushbridalformal.com

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington woman sentenced to federal prison for sending threatening mail to Susan Collins

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
38-year-old Suzanne Muscara was convicted last November.

News

A “Fill the Cruiser” diaper drive was held in Pittsfield Thursday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
It's the 2nd annual drive which took place at Bud's Shop and Save.

News

Maine democrats hold roundtable discussion ahead of Donald Trump Jr.’s visit

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They discussed what they say has been four years of failed leadership under his father, President Trump.

News

COVID-19 cleaning product use led to incident at New Balance Factory in Skowhegan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The company says that product has been removed from all factories.

Latest News

News

Venue change: Trump Jr. to campaign in Orrington Thursday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The President’s son is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30.

News

Gov. Mills extends State of Civil Emergency for eighth time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The old order was set to expire Thursday.

News

Main Street Rockland returning to two lanes of traffic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Main Street in Rockland will re-open to two lanes of traffic this weekend.

News

Business says state threatened action if safety guidelines not followed at Trump Jr. rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Donald Trump Jr. was scheduled to speak at Hermon business Thursday.

News

Divers searching Penobscot River for missing man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No details have been released about his identity.

News

Maine DOL expecting Extended Benefit program to end mid-November

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Initial unemployment claims are up slightly from the previous week