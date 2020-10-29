A new boutique store is opening in Bangor Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A boutique store that started in Presque Isle garnered so much attention the owners decided to open in a new location in Bangor.

Blush Boutique is inside Blush Bridal and Formal on State Street and opens tomorrow.

The items in the shop range from casual to formal clothing with plenty of different sizes as well.

Owner, Courtney Wetzel also says they will be following all COVID guidelines to keep their customers and staff safe.

“The support we have felt from the community during the shutdown we were closed. All three of our stores were closed for twelve weeks and that’s when our boutique really took off and people focused on shopping local online. So, it’s really that local momentum that has spurred this location into action so we’re just super grateful for the whole community kind of making it a point to shop at locally owned businesses,” said Owner, Courtney Wetzel.

Besides going into the store, you can also shop online at shop.blushbridalformal.com

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.