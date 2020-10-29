A “Fill the Cruiser” diaper drive was held in Pittsfield Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A “Fill The Cruiser” diaper drive was held Thursday in Pittsfield.

It’s the 2nd annual drive which took place at Bud’s Shop and Save.

The Pittsfield Police Department teamed up with the Somerset County Sheriffs Department to make the drive possible.

Their purpose is to help out local families in need.

“We do it to help out because we care about people. We’re teamed up with the community, the business community, and the community members, and we work together as a team. We’re trying to help people who need a little extra help,” said Pittsfield Police Chief, Pete Bickmore.

“I went to Walmart this morning and bought a little over two thousand-one hundred diapers and brought them this afternoon to help the community,” says Michael Lynch, a donor to the event.

It’s not to late to donate.

You can still stop by the Pittsfield Police Department any time to drop off diapers.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.