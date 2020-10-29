12 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at MCC in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) -Universal rapid testing is under way for all staff and inmates at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham after a dozen inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say intakes have been cancelled there and at the state prison in Warren.

The Maine Department of Corrections says there are 12 positive cases at the MCC.

They say inmates were identified for testing through contact tracing following a symptomatic inmate Wednesday.

The inmates who tested positive through the rapid antigen testing are being housed in a COVID unit.

They’re awaiting confirmation form PCR testing.

The Maine CDC is working with them and is investigating the outbreak.

visitation has also been suspended at MCC and the state prison.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.