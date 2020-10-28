Woodland woman dies in crash in NH
It happened Tuesday on Interstate 89
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUTTON, N.H. (AP) -
New Hampshire State Police say a driver has died after crashing into the median and a tree on Interstate 89 and a passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police found that a pickup truck had driven off the road and crashed Tuesday along the interstate in Sutton.
The driver, 64-year-old Sarah Grier of Woodland was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, a woman, was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Interstate 89 North was shut down for several hours following the crash.
Police are investigating.
