Watch what you throw away: Two trash workers treated for chemical burns

DAYTON, Maine (WMTW)

First responders are reminding people to be careful with what they put in the trash after two people were treated for chemical burns.

The Goodwins Mills Fire Department says a container filled with hydrochloric acid ended up in the trash in Dayton on Monday. When the trash was compacted in a garbage truck, the container broke and reacted with other items in the trash creating a fume cloud.

Employees quickly tried to empty the truck, thinking there was a fire. Two employees were taken to the hospital to be treated for chemical burns.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called to make sure the chemical was contained and there was no lingering danger in the air.

There are specific times and locations for disposing of hazardous materials. Firefighters said these items should never be put out with household trash.

