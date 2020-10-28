UMS Board of Trustees approves 2021 operating budget

MAINE (WABI) - The University of Maine System approved a revision to their 550-million dollar operating budget for 2021 that addresses stabilization efforts.

The Board of Trustees had previously approved a spending plan that does not increase tuition related to COVID-19.

Smaller class sizes and fewer revenue generating activities due to the pandemic are directly impacting next year’s budget.

The UMaine System did receive $15 million in CARES Act funding to assist with emergency aid to students, but Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Ryan Low says it wasn’t enough.

“Fiscal year 20 and 21 have been without precedent," Low said. "The pandemic has created budget challenges at Universities and colleges across the country and certainly UMS has been no exception to that. We were incredibly grateful for the support we received through the CARES Act, for most of our campuses it was not nearly enough to offset FY20 losses in revenue for COVID related expenses.”

The schools in the UMaine System listed consistent revenue losses related to a decrease in dining and residence hall occupancy.

The trustees say they remain optimistic about the temporary adjustments as student enrollment is only down less than one percent compared to last year.

