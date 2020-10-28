UMaine Cooperative Extension cosponsors series on virtual facilitation skills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - During the pandemic, many people have had to participate in and facilitate more virtual meetings.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is cosponsoring a new two-session series to help build virtual facilitation skills.

The workshop will cover fundamental concepts and how to apply them when working with groups virtually.

Participants will also learn and practice specific virtual techniques for brainstorming, prioritizing, and decision making.

UMaine Extension, UNH Extension, and Maine Sea Grant are cosponsoring the workshop.

“Because the training will deal with really essential facilitation skills whether you’re in person or online, I think that it’s applicable for our immediate needs as well as any time in the future,” said Kristen Grant of the UMaine Cooperative Extension.

The workshop is a two part series from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.