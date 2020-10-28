Advertisement

UMaine Cooperative Extension cosponsors series on virtual facilitation skills

UMaine holds virtual Engineering Job Fair
UMaine holds virtual Engineering Job Fair
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - During the pandemic, many people have had to participate in and facilitate more virtual meetings.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is cosponsoring a new two-session series to help build virtual facilitation skills.

The workshop will cover fundamental concepts and how to apply them when working with groups virtually.

Participants will also learn and practice specific virtual techniques for brainstorming, prioritizing, and decision making.

UMaine Extension, UNH Extension, and Maine Sea Grant are cosponsoring the workshop.

“Because the training will deal with really essential facilitation skills whether you’re in person or online, I think that it’s applicable for our immediate needs as well as any time in the future,” said Kristen Grant of the UMaine Cooperative Extension.

The workshop is a two part series from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“War of the Worlds” anniversary a timeless reminder of fact vs. fiction

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
October 30th, 1938 23-year-old Welles took to the airwaves for an hour to describe a martian invasion in such detail that it caused nationwide hysteria.

News

Camden Snow Bowl has updated its refund policy for season passes

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Amid the pandemic, The Camden Snow Bowl has updated it's refund policy for season pass holders.

News

Staying educated even after Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The month is dedicated to raising awareness and advancing cancer research.

News

The New Balance facility in Skowhegan remains closed despite previous reports

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The New Balance facility in Skowhegan remains closed following a hazmat incident there last week.

Latest News

News

Treworgy Family Orchards CEO reacts to POTUS visit, COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The statement comes after thousands showed up to the orchard to get a glimpse of President Trump.

News

Home destroyed by fire in Dexter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
It happened after 1:00 p.m. on High Street.

News

Maine CDC to open outbreak investigation into Maine Correctional Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More test results are expected later this week.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC announces two new outbreaks in Calais and Rockland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine CDC is investigating two new coronavirus outbreaks Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC says coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the state, which the head of the Maine CDC says is an indication of more community transmission.

News

Downeast Correctional Facility on its way back to reopening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The center will bring back about 50 minimum security inmates, community service, and more than two dozen jobs to Washington County when it opens next August.