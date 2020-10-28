Advertisement

Treworgy Family Orchards CEO reacts to POTUS visit, COVID-19 guidelines

The statement comes after thousands showed up to the orchard to get a glimpse of President Trump.
The president delivers remarks at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant on Sunday.
The president delivers remarks at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant on Sunday.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - President Trump’s visit to Levant on Sunday sparked a lot of attention.

However, a statement on Treworgy Family Orchards' website says it wasn’t supposed to be that way.



Treworgy says they were told this event would be a small, private, surprise photo op.

They were sworn to secrecy not to publicize it and thought it would be a chance for president trump to greet the people already there and get some pictures with pumpkins.

They say the White House personnel were shocked at how many people showed up, too.

“Our family had opportunities and was even encouraged by some of the presidential staff to take off our masks for visits and I am proud to say we adhered to our policies and we stuck by our values. I am proud of the way my staff and family handled themselves. We will be continued to be following our practices for the remainder of this season. We still consider it a great honor to have hosted the President of the United States.," Jonathan Kenerson, CEO, Treworgy Family Orchards, said.

The statement says they’ve taken proper precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of their customers and will continue to do so.

To read the full statement visit the Treworgy Family Orchards website.

