The New Balance facility in Skowhegan remains closed despite previous reports

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The New Balance facility in Skowhegan remains closed following a hazmat incident there last week.

We were previously told by authorities that employees were back to work as of yesterday.

Tuesday, New Balance officials said in a statement they are still investigating the incident.

The facility will remain closed until at least Thursday, with employee health and safety the top priority.

Six people were taken to the hospital last Thursday after an unknown chemical or mix of chemicals caused trouble breathing and burning eyes.

They were treated and released.

In all, 70 people were decontaminated on site in hazmat tents before being allowed to go home.

