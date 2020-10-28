Team Trump holds ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re less than a week away from the election.

The Trump campaign has been out in full force across the country.

They made a stop in Bangor Wednesday morning.

Trump Victory hosted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski.

Supporters gathered outside the Bangor Trump Victory Field Office.

Governor Noem’s message was that leadership has consequences.

She added that she was grateful that President Trump has given her the freedoms to be able to run South Dakota.

Lewandowski reiterated that Donald Trump has done a lot for the state of Maine in four years than any other president has done in eight years.

“Look at what he’s done for the lobster community. Look at what he’s done for economic opportunities here and that’s why we’re here. We’re here to remind the people of Maine what he has been able to accomplish and ask them to join us in sending Donald Trump and Mike Pence back to Washington,” said Lewandowski.

.@govkristinoem is speaking to supporters now. She’s says leadership has consequences and the people of Maine should get out and vote for @realDonaldTrump. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/UgCtktynM2 — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) October 28, 2020

They also made a stop in Gorham Wednesday.

In response to their visit, the Maine Democratic Party issued a statement:

“A last gasp bus tour to our state can’t paper over Trump’s four years of broken promises and failed leadership. While the Trump campaign spins their wheels to explain away Trump’s appalling response to the pandemic which has taken the lives of more than 225,000 Americans, his crusade to terminate the Affordable Care Act and with it the health coverage of more than 100,000 Mainers, and his failed trade war with China that’s toppled vital Maine industries and wrecked our economy, Maine voters are tired of waiting for answers. They’re ready to elect Joe Biden.”

