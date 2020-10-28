Advertisement

Staying educated even after Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are coming to the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

But the message of hope, strength, and education continues all year long.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is dedicated to raising awareness and advancing cancer research.

We stopped by Bangor Plastic and Hand Surgery on Broadway in Bangor on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. David Branch has been doing breast cancer reconstruction surgery for twenty years.

Branch says it’s important to keep up with regular mammograms.

Breast cancer survivor Sharon Anderson says you should also learn about your options if you’re diagnosed with the disease.

Anderson explained, “Every woman is an individual and even if you are diagnosed with the same breast cancer as your friend, as your family member, your individual decisions are unique to you.”

“The diagnosis of breast cancer is very personal to all of us and many of us here at the practice have had it touch our lives. Going forward I hope we can continue to play the role that we’ve played at times in providing breast reconstruction for all women that desire it and at least provide information,” Branch added.

The practice has a raffle going on.

If you donate $10 to their “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign for Breast Cancer Research you will be entered to win a special prize.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

You can also donate to the American Cancer Society.

❕10 DAYS LEFT ❕ If you haven’t made your donation to our Real Men Wear Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Research, now is...

Posted by Bangor Plastic & Hand Surgery on Thursday, October 22, 2020

THIS COULD BE YOURS! To enter, just donate $10 OR MORE to our Breast Cancer Research campaign linked...

Posted by Bangor Plastic & Hand Surgery on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

