Soupman visits Bangor giving warm weather gear, backpacks to homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Soupman was back in Bangor Wednesday continuing his mission of helping those in need.

Peter Kelleher has been making his way through the state with his bus packed full of one thousand backpacks meant for those experiencing homelessness.

He had the bus parked outside the Brick Church in Bangor.

The packs come filled with warm weather gear and personal hygiene products.

“My whole goal is keep people warm,” said Kelleher. “It’s tough out there. It’s cold out there, and we take so much for granted. I woke up this morning and was able to take a shower. I have warm shoes on, but there are people that I’m gonna see out there in the winter in January that have sneakers on, and that’s not acceptable to me.”

After his stop in Bangor, the Soupman was headed to a few more stops around the state.

He says he will be working with the Pittsfield Police Department to help give out some of his backpacks Thursday.

