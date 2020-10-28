Advertisement

Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland Officials release statement regarding coronavirus outbreak

10 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19
(MGN)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -Ten people associated with Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak. As of Tuesday, eight residents and two staff members have the virus.

Managing Member Matthew Walters said in a statement that in “learning from other experiences in congregate living situations, the number of positive cases will likely increase.”

Currently the facility is home to 32 residents in the care of 20 staff members.

Walters says in the statement, “Knowing that we have followed all protocols to the best of our ability, and tried to go above and beyond those protocols for the safety of the residents we serve as well as our staff only proves what we already know: COVID-19 can quickly and quietly spread even when you are trying your best to remain vigilant.”

Health officials said Tuesday that universal testing is being done at the facility as the investigation into the outbreak continues.

