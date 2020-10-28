Advertisement

Researchers find Maine is home to 677 species of spider

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFIELD, Maine (WABI) -"Spiders are everywhere."

Try not to let that make your skin crawl.

“We’re far more dangerous to them than they are to us.”

Charlene Donahue is a retired Forest Entomologist. She is co-author of ‘A Checklist of Maine Spiders’ alongside spider expert Daniel Jennings, who had been actively identifying Maine spiders as far back as 1976.

“He started identifying the spiders of Maine to see what lived here and asked anybody that he met if they would collect spiders for him.”

In 2006 Jennings partnered with the Maine Forest Service and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to continue his work and consolidate it into the checklist.

Since that partnership 91 additional spider species have been identified in Maine, bringing the species count to 677.

Don’t worry, none of them are venomous.

“He had a basement literally full of vials with spiders in them.”

Jennings collected a total of 71,000 individual specimens from environments all over the state, but there are likely some species still yet to be found.

“There’s a particular spider that lives inside of pitcher plants. He climbed up to the top of Mount Katahdin and found what spiders lived up there.”

Jennings passed away in September just before the checklist was officially published but Donahue says his work will remain vital to researchers for generations.

“One of the really important things in science is understanding what you have to begin with and that’s really important because then people can go back in the future and say okay are these still here and they can build on his work.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Mills asked about disciplinary action for large gatherings against state orders

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Governor Janet Mills was asked Wednesday if any disciplinary action would be taken on businesses or individuals who host these forbidden gatherings in the future.

Coronavirus

Governor joins CDC Director in “sounding alarm” over state’s increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A special Maine CDC briefing was held Wednesday to address the significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

News

Minimum wage increase on Rockland ballots

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A group of businesses in Rockland and the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce are working to educate folks about a minimum wage issue on the local ballot.

News

Soupman visits Bangor giving warm weather gear, backpacks to homeless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Soupman was back in Bangor Wednesday continuing his mission of helping those in need.

Latest News

News

No Pearl Street Halloween in Camden this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Camden Select Board recently announced Pearl Street Halloween won’t happen because of the pandemic.

News

Man living among Bangor homeless to be extradited to NC on murder charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A North Carolina man, who authorities say had been living among Bangor’s homeless population, will return to his home state to face a murder charge.

Coronavirus

Calais church outbreak leads to more than two dozen cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The news comes as the Maine CDC reports that there are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.

News

2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Next year’s Boston Marathon has also been postponed.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Watch what you throw away: Two trash workers treated for chemical burns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A container filled with hydrochloric acid ended up in the trash in Dayton on Monday