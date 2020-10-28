Researchers find Maine is home to 677 species of spider

WHITEFIELD, Maine (WABI) -"Spiders are everywhere."

Try not to let that make your skin crawl.

“We’re far more dangerous to them than they are to us.”

Charlene Donahue is a retired Forest Entomologist. She is co-author of ‘A Checklist of Maine Spiders’ alongside spider expert Daniel Jennings, who had been actively identifying Maine spiders as far back as 1976.

“He started identifying the spiders of Maine to see what lived here and asked anybody that he met if they would collect spiders for him.”

In 2006 Jennings partnered with the Maine Forest Service and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to continue his work and consolidate it into the checklist.

Since that partnership 91 additional spider species have been identified in Maine, bringing the species count to 677.

Don’t worry, none of them are venomous.

“He had a basement literally full of vials with spiders in them.”

Jennings collected a total of 71,000 individual specimens from environments all over the state, but there are likely some species still yet to be found.

“There’s a particular spider that lives inside of pitcher plants. He climbed up to the top of Mount Katahdin and found what spiders lived up there.”

Jennings passed away in September just before the checklist was officially published but Donahue says his work will remain vital to researchers for generations.

“One of the really important things in science is understanding what you have to begin with and that’s really important because then people can go back in the future and say okay are these still here and they can build on his work.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.