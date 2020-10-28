Pixelle announces 67 more layoffs at Jay paper mill

JAY, Maine (WMTW)

Pixelle Specialty Solutions said it is laying off an additional 67 workers at its Jay paper mill as a result of April’s explosion.

The layoffs are effective Wednesday. This is the third round of layoffs at the mill.

The company has laid off a total of 177 workers since July.

The explosion in the mill’s pulp digester stopped the mill’s pulp manufacturing operation.

Pixelle said it will provide the affected employees compensation, benefits and job placement assistance.

“The mill’s employees are extraordinary. With the digester rupture occurring in the middle of the pandemic and its related impacts, they have operated the mill in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and provided exceptional product quality and service to our customers,” mill manager Eric Hanson said.

The mill continues to operate its two paper machines to produce specialty products.

Officials said the company continues to clean up the explosion site, determine the cause and come up with a long-term plan for the mill.

No one was injured in the massive explosion.

