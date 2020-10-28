Advertisement

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow, with Late Rain & Snow South

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak storm that brought clouds and a few rain and snow showers to Maine today will continue to slide off to our east, with any lingering snow and rain showers coming to an end this evening. A weak bubble of high pressure will bring partial clearing to the Pine Tree State later tonight, with low temps ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow a rather strong, but moisture starved cold front will slide south through Northern New England. The front will bring some clouds to our region, but precipitation seems unlikely as the front slips through. Temps tomorrow will run in the 40s all across the Pine Tree state. Later tomorrow our attention will turn to the remains of Hurricane Zeta and an upper level disturbance as they move towards the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. At this time, it appears the bulk of the leftover moisture from Zeta will slide just to the south of our region late tomorrow afternoon through Friday morning, with the northern fringe of the storm likely brushing southern, coastal and parts of central Maine with some light snow and rain as strong high pressure to our north block the bulk of the storm’s heavier precipitation from moving up into our region. From far southern Maine on south through parts of Southern New England stand a better chance of seeing some accumulating snow Thursday night and early Friday.

High pressure will bring Maine a bright and chilly start to the weekend Saturday, with high temps likely holding the upper 30s north and low to mid-40s south. As the high departs to our east a southerly breeze on the backside of the high will usher a somewhat milder airmass into our area for Sunday, but an approaching cold front will bring the risk for some scattered rain showers later in the day. Variably cloudy, breezy and chilly conditions will move back into Maine on Monday, with a few scattered snow and rain showers possible. Tuesday looks to be a bright, breezy and unseasonably chilly day, with high temperatures likely holding in the 30s.

Tonight: Any rain and snow showers ending then variably cloudy, with a light wind and low temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, late day and evening rain and snow possible south, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and highs in the 40s.

Friday: Any early snow showers south ending then partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly, with a northerly breeze between 7 and 17 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly, with high temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudy, with late day showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, possible snow and rain showers, breezy and chilly, with high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

