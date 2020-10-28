Advertisement

No Pearl Street Halloween in Camden this year

The Camden Select Board recently announced Pearl Street Halloween won’t happen because of the pandemic.
No Pearl Street Halloween
No Pearl Street Halloween
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - One of the Midcoast’s most popular trick or treating destinations will be closed to candy seekers this year.

The streeet usually attracts more than a thousand kids from all over the area.

Officials say many residents of the street were hopeful they could make something work, but the board did not want to encourage a potential large gathering.

People who live on the street say they will be back when the virus is gone.

