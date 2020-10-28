Advertisement

New project connects law enforcement and community agencies

LEAD is pulling together different agencies with law enforcement to provide more options than just incarceration.
Law enforcement and community agencies come together for new project.
Law enforcement and community agencies come together for new project.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -Could a new initiative happening in Waldo and Knox Counties help your community?

We spoke with some of the key partners in a project connecting law enforcement and community agencies.

“We’ve developed in this country too heavy a reliance on incarceration to deal with social problems," says Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy.

Social problems like substance use disorder and mental illness. Trundy says that’s due to a lack of proper resources and incarceration being the only option, but a new initiative - Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD - aims to change that.

“LEAD is another tool for law enforcement officers when they encounter different scenarios in our community The LEAD program is designed to provide an officer with another option," he says.

The Restorative Justice Project Maine partnering with the Health Equity Alliance and the Waldo and Knox County Sheriff’s Office is a collaboration a year in the making.

“Connecting them with resources to meet their unmet basic needs like housing, treatment, social supports. It’s often those unmet basic needs that are driving that problematic behavior that leads to interaction with law enforcement," says Ashley Brown, Regional Manager of the Downeast and Midcoast region Health Equity Alliance.

“The concept behind LEAD that is taking root nationally is that offices have historically only had limited resources when they’re responding to a call, and a lot of the calls they’re responding to aren’t always criminal in nature," says Sarah Mattox, the Restorative Justice Project Community Resolution Program Manager.

They even have a community liaison to help with calls like this.

“People that are suffering from mental illness and substance abuse are part of the community, and we need to be able to bring the community together to wrap around them to provide the help they need," says Robert Porter, Waldo County Community Liaison .

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

FOUND: Missing headstone in Lincoln has been located

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Police say a headstone that was believed to be missing was located.

Community

Bangor Humane Society offering discounted animal adoptions

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
They’re teaming up with the ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative to give more animals a home.

Community

Penobscot Theatre holding Halloween ‘Drive-BOO’ event

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Attendees are encouraged to dress up their cars for a Car Costume Contest.

Community

Black bears raise the pride flag in honor of Coming-Out Week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s Coming-Out Week 2020 and some Black Bears celebrated the first day with a pride flag raising.

Latest News

Community

Athenahealth in Belfast hiring roughly 100 new employees

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Athena Healthcare is looking to hire roughly 100 people for a variety of jobs at their Belfast location.

News

Catholic Churchs host drive-through food collection Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor Knights of Columbus holding food drive-through at six parish churches Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

News

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
A shredding truck will be on site too if you have sensitive documents to get rid of.

Community

New England Restaurant teams up with Boys and Girls Club for fundraiser

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
99 Restaurant and Pub will give 100% of donations to the Boys and Girls Club.

Community

Winslow Community Cupboard seeking donations to meet growing needs

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Cupboard helps over 100 food-insecure families in Waterville, Winslow, Clinton, and Benton.

Community

Bangor residents planning for Halloween during pandemic

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We spoke to residents of Maple Street about Halloween this year.