New Colby College poll gives Democrats edge in presidential, Senate, House races

A new Colby College poll shows Democrats with an edge in the major races for president, Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine.

The poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with a 51% to 38% lead statewide over Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden also holds a slim 46% to 42% over Trump in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Trump won the 2nd District in 2016, giving him the district’s electoral vote. Both candidates have focused on the 2nd District in what is expected to be a close race for the White House.

The poll shows Democrat Sara Gideon leading incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins 47% to 43%.

The poll shows incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden leading Republican Dale Crafts 56% to 31% in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree is leading Republican Jay Allen 58% to 31% in Maine’s 1st Congressional District.

The poll surveyed 879 Mainers between Oct. 21 to 25, and the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.

