Nearly 400,000 Mainers have voted with a week left until Election Day

More Mainers could vote via absentee ballot this year than even the record expectations
(none)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

Nearly 400,000 Mainers have already voted with a week left before Election Day.

According to numbers released by the secretary of state’s office Tuesday afternoon, 396,694 ballots had been returned. That represents 37% of registered voters.

A total of 472,751 had been requested. Earlier in the election cycle, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap predicted that 450,000 Mainers would vote absentee in this election.

Tuesday’s report said 3,230 ballots had been rejected for a variety of reasons.

Long lines have been reported at some locations for in-person absentee voting.

Elections officials say if you have not already mailed your absentee ballot back, your best bet now may be to return it in person to ensure that it arrives in time.

