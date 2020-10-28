Advertisement

Minimum wage increase on Rockland ballots

Rockland voters will decide whether to increase the minimum wage to $13 an hour, beginning in 2022.
A group of businesses in Rockland and the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce are working to educate folks about a minimum wage issue on the local ballot.
A group of businesses in Rockland and the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce are working to educate folks about a minimum wage issue on the local ballot.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -A group of businesses in Rockland and the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce are working to educate folks about a minimum wage issue on the local ballot.

Rockland voters will decide whether to increase the minimum wage to $13 an hour, beginning in 2022.

It would go up to $15 dollars in 2024.

This would apply to businesses who employ 25 people or more.

A group called Save Rockland Business was formed in opposition.

Their signs can be seen around the city.

The Rockland City Council approved the question last month, but councilors never debated the proposal.

The Penobscot Bay Region Chamber of Commerce says they are disappointed this issue was added just days before ballots were printed.

“The timing is really concerning. I mean, we have businesses that have worked really hard to survive and are looking at winter, where I don’t think we’ve really seen the full economic effect of the pandemic yet, so to have this on the horizon for businesses, in some cases wondering if they will be able to survive the winter is just another blow to the hard work that they have been putting in to make it through this pandemic,” said Tom Peaco, President & CEO of Penobscot Bay Region Chamber of Commerce.

The state’s minimum wage is currently $12 an hour compared to $7.25 nationally.

Maine voters approved the increase in 2016.

Those with the chamber believe the minimum wage issue should be decided at the state level.

Why Vote No? It's rushed- this ordinance has not been vetted or discussed by any Rockland City Committee. It was...

Posted by Save Rockland Business on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Mills asked about disciplinary action for large gatherings against state orders

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Governor Janet Mills was asked Wednesday if any disciplinary action would be taken on businesses or individuals who host these forbidden gatherings in the future.

Coronavirus

Governor joins CDC Director in “sounding alarm” over state’s increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A special Maine CDC briefing was held Wednesday to address the significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

News

Soupman visits Bangor giving warm weather gear, backpacks to homeless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Soupman was back in Bangor Wednesday continuing his mission of helping those in need.

News

No Pearl Street Halloween in Camden this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Camden Select Board recently announced Pearl Street Halloween won’t happen because of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Man living among Bangor homeless to be extradited to NC on murder charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A North Carolina man, who authorities say had been living among Bangor’s homeless population, will return to his home state to face a murder charge.

Coronavirus

Calais church outbreak leads to more than two dozen cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The news comes as the Maine CDC reports that there are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.

News

2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Next year’s Boston Marathon has also been postponed.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Watch what you throw away: Two trash workers treated for chemical burns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A container filled with hydrochloric acid ended up in the trash in Dayton on Monday

News

Team Trump holds ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ in Bangor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Trump Victory hosted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski in Bangor Wednesday.