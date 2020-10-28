Minimum wage increase on Rockland ballots

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -A group of businesses in Rockland and the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce are working to educate folks about a minimum wage issue on the local ballot.

Rockland voters will decide whether to increase the minimum wage to $13 an hour, beginning in 2022.

It would go up to $15 dollars in 2024.

This would apply to businesses who employ 25 people or more.

A group called Save Rockland Business was formed in opposition.

Their signs can be seen around the city.

The Rockland City Council approved the question last month, but councilors never debated the proposal.

The Penobscot Bay Region Chamber of Commerce says they are disappointed this issue was added just days before ballots were printed.

“The timing is really concerning. I mean, we have businesses that have worked really hard to survive and are looking at winter, where I don’t think we’ve really seen the full economic effect of the pandemic yet, so to have this on the horizon for businesses, in some cases wondering if they will be able to survive the winter is just another blow to the hard work that they have been putting in to make it through this pandemic,” said Tom Peaco, President & CEO of Penobscot Bay Region Chamber of Commerce.

The state’s minimum wage is currently $12 an hour compared to $7.25 nationally.

Maine voters approved the increase in 2016.

Those with the chamber believe the minimum wage issue should be decided at the state level.

