Man living among Bangor homeless to be extradited to NC on murder charge
29-year-old John Tolson appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A North Carolina man, who authorities say had been living among Bangor’s homeless population, will return to his home state to face a murder charge.
29-year-old John Tolson appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.
He was wanted on a fugitive from justice charge in North Carolina.
He’s accused of murdering a woman in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in July.
In court today, Tolson waived his right to fight his return to North Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.