Man living among Bangor homeless to be extradited to NC on murder charge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A North Carolina man, who authorities say had been living among Bangor’s homeless population, will return to his home state to face a murder charge.

29-year-old John Tolson appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

He was wanted on a fugitive from justice charge in North Carolina.

He’s accused of murdering a woman in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in July.

In court today, Tolson waived his right to fight his return to North Carolina.

