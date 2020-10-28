Advertisement

MaineGeneral administrators emphasize precaution with COVID-19 and flu season

(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Administrators at Maine General are urging the community to stay diligent with COVID-19 precautions as flu season approaches.

The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce continued their Community Conversations about COVID-19 virtual sessions Wednesday.

Maine General’s Chief Medical Officer Steve Diaz says there is a significant overlap in symptoms of the flu and COVID-19, which makes it difficult to tell them apart.

He and CEO Chuck Hays are urging people to stay home from work and school if they feel sick and get tested.

“The bigger part of this pandemic is that underneath all the COVID activity is people’s health and their wellness," Diaz said. "Putting off what you need to do today in your health and wellness realm is not a good idea, and a lot of gains in health and wellness come with primary care management.

Diaz says people should use this time to practice patience.

He encourages  everyone to find something that makes them happy as we navigate a new normal this holiday season.

