Maine seeing ‘significant, concerning trends’ as COVID-19 cases spike across state

The Maine CDC reported an increase of 76 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a total of 250 new cases since Sunday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director. Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Maine on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new cases count was the highest since 78 were reported on May 20.

Shah said the number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has more than doubled over the past week.

The positivity has increased from 0.42% two weeks ago to 0.75% as of Wednesday. Maine’s positivity rate is still well below the national average of 7.3%

He said of the 76 new cases on Wednesday, 14 were among children. Shah said the age range of the new cases was 8 months of age to 94 years old.

Shah said cases are increasing in all parts of the state.

Shah said while the recent numbers mirror what happened in May. The transmission of the virus is different.

Shah said in May, the increase in cases was primarily driven by outbreaks in congregate care facilities. Today’s increase in cases is primarily driven by the virus being everywhere, with more people out and about.

Shah said the worst-case scenario would be exponential growth where cases could double or triple in a matter of days. He said it is happening in other states, but Maine still has an opportunity to get the virus under control.

Mills echoed Shah’s message, saying while Maine has withstood previous surges pretty well, the state is not immune from the virus.

The governor urged Mainers to use common sense and wear masks and practice social distancing whether inside or outside.

Mills said Mainers should be cautious about going to any gathering. She said Mainers have a basic social responsibility to keep others safe.

