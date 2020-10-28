Maine man sentenced for federal hate crimes

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Biddeford man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for federal hate crimes after he was convicted of attacking Black men in Portland and Biddeford in 2018.

Investigators said the only motive in the attacks was race.

Maurice Diggins was convicted in March after a three-day trial. His nephew, Dusty Leo, pleaded guilty to the same hate crimes charges.

Federal prosecutors got the 10-year sentence they were asking for, calling the attacks “vicious.” Both victims had to have emergency trauma surgery.

Prosecutors say both suffered broken jaws, among other injuries. One victim was unable to eat or care for his infant daughter for weeks.

Due to his injuries and incapacitation, the other victim lost both jobs he had been working prior to the attack.

The defense asked for a seven-year prison sentence. Diggins' lawyers say he grew up as a neglected child in subsidized housing with no father and a working mother and that his siblings introduced him to drugs, alcohol and crime at a young age.

They said Diggins has proven he could rise above his past and was doing well, calling the attacks a “relapse.” They said a seven-year sentence could offer him the chance to be out of prison before his daughter graduates from high school.

