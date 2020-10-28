Maine CDC to open outbreak investigation into Maine Correctional Center

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) -Maine Department of Correction officials say the Maine CDC has opened an outbreak investigation into the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

This comes in the wake of now three employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the first reported positive coronavirus test in an employee was revealed last week.

The employees who tested positive are in isolation.

Maine DOC officials also say two staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Maine State Prison.

More test results are expected later this week.

