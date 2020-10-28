Advertisement

Maine CDC to open outbreak investigation into Maine Correctional Center

This as officials say three employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) -Maine Department of Correction officials say the Maine CDC has opened an outbreak investigation into the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

This comes in the wake of now three employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the first reported positive coronavirus test in an employee was revealed last week.

The employees who tested positive are in isolation.

Maine DOC officials also say two staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Maine State Prison.

More test results are expected later this week.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Treworgy Family Orchards CEO reacts to POTUS visit, COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The statement comes after thousands showed up to the orchard to get a glimpse of President Trump.

News

Home destroyed by fire in Dexter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
It happened after 1:00 p.m. on High Street.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC announces two new outbreaks in Calais and Rockland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine CDC is investigating two new coronavirus outbreaks Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC says coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the state, which the head of the Maine CDC says is an indication of more community transmission.

Latest News

News

Downeast Correctional Facility on its way back to reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The center will bring back about 50 minimum security inmates, community service, and more than two dozen jobs to Washington County when it opens next August.

Sports

MPA start to winter sports season delayed as it works with state agencies to create COVID-19 safe guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
November 16th is no longer the start to high school winter sports.

News

Hermon food pantry moving to new, nearby home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry in Hermon is moving...

News

Veazie man killed in workplace accident involving forklift

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
OSHA is investigating.

State

Eligible Mainers to pay less than $75/month for health insurance in 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
According to DHHS, the average individual market health insurance premium in Maine will be 13% lower in 2021.

Coronavirus

Madison assisted living facility gets nod from DHHS after resolving inspection issues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The facility says it now has a dedicated team responsible for compliance with appropriate infection control measures