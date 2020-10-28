Advertisement

Maine CDC reports largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

87 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported overnight
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting the highest single-day total in Maine since the pandemic began. There are 87 new cases being reported Wednesday.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that the recent surge in cases could continue.

11 cases still need to be classified. Total cases of coronavirus in the state since March has now reached 6,387.

Total cases of coronavirus in the state since March has now reached 6,387.
Total cases of coronavirus in the state since March has now reached 6,387.(WABI)

No new deaths are being reported. That total remains 146.

There are 800 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 34 since Tuesday.

42 more individuals have recovered from the virus for a total of 5,441

The county breakdown shows an increase of cases in every county except Piscataquis and Sagadahoc.

Dr. Shah said Tuesday, that is an indication of more community transmission which is harder to tamp down than a single outbreak in an area.

The county breakdown shows an increase of cases in every county excepte Piscataquis and Sagadahoc.
The county breakdown shows an increase of cases in every county excepte Piscataquis and Sagadahoc.(WABI)

Knox County went up by 11 cases overnight for a total of 78. 23 of the cases are active.

Nine more cases are being reported in Washington County bringing the total to 57. 31 of those are active.

The largest increase in cases remains in southern Maine, 16 new cases in Cumberland and 13 new cases in York.

The Maine CDC announced they’re holding a special briefing Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Dr. Shah, Governor Janet Mills and Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will all be on the call.

You can watch that briefing on TV 5 or on our website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.

National

New COVID cases hit highest levels yet

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
COVID-19 is surging across the country, breaking pandemic records.

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC announces two new outbreaks in Calais and Rockland

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine CDC is investigating two new coronavirus outbreaks Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC says coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the state, which the head of the Maine CDC says is an indication of more community transmission.

Coronavirus

‘We’re working on it:’ Pope’s COVID advisers and the mask

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

Local

Brooks church pastor apologies for COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine CDC says 60 coronavirus cases are linked to the Waldo County church.

Coronavirus

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

State

Eligible Mainers to pay less than $75/month for health insurance in 2021

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
According to DHHS, the average individual market health insurance premium in Maine will be 13% lower in 2021.