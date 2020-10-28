Maine CDC reports largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting the highest single-day total in Maine since the pandemic began. There are 87 new cases being reported Wednesday.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that the recent surge in cases could continue.

11 cases still need to be classified. Total cases of coronavirus in the state since March has now reached 6,387.

No new deaths are being reported. That total remains 146.

There are 800 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 34 since Tuesday.

42 more individuals have recovered from the virus for a total of 5,441

The county breakdown shows an increase of cases in every county except Piscataquis and Sagadahoc.

Dr. Shah said Tuesday, that is an indication of more community transmission which is harder to tamp down than a single outbreak in an area.

Knox County went up by 11 cases overnight for a total of 78. 23 of the cases are active.

Nine more cases are being reported in Washington County bringing the total to 57. 31 of those are active.

The largest increase in cases remains in southern Maine, 16 new cases in Cumberland and 13 new cases in York.

The Maine CDC announced they’re holding a special briefing Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Dr. Shah, Governor Janet Mills and Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will all be on the call.

