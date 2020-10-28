Advertisement

Lawsuit: Three environmental groups seeking review of CMP corridor

The lawsuit contends that the Army Corps of Engineers should have performed a full environmental impact statement
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -

Three environmental groups are suing to try to force a more rigorous environmental review of a 145-mile energy transmission line that would run through western Maine.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, contends that the Army Corps of Engineers should have performed a full environmental impact statement instead of a less-rigorous assessment, completed in July, that found “no significant impact” for the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

Many Mainers call this project the “CMP corridor,” for the Central Maine Power, a major Maine utility, that is behind it.

The Army Corp of Engineers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

